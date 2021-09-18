Saturday, September 18, 2021
“Aquaman” reprimands Chris Pratt for one-way plastic bottle

By Vimal Kumar
Los Angeles (AP) – For a photo in the gym with a disposable plastic bottle in hand, the actor Chris Pratt (40) received reprimands from Aquaman actor Jason Momoa (40).

“Bro, I love you, but what the hell is that plastic bottle,” commented Momoa under an Instagram photo of Pratt posing in the gym. Then Pratt (“Jurassic World”) replied, “Aquaman! You’re absolutely right, damn it.” He actually always carries a reusable water bottle with him, even on that day.




“My mistake,” he continued and added a warning, alluding to the comic book adaptation: He did not want Aquaman’s home Atlantis to be buried under plastic. “Did you hear that, kids? Reduce. Reuse. Recycle.”

Vimal Kumar
