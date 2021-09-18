Antonio Banderas, Mark Wahlberg and Co .: Hollywood in Berlin

At the beginning of the week, Hollywood took over the handle in Berlin-Mitte! On Tuesday night, the German capital served as a set for the video game adaptation “Uncharted”. No less than the film stars Mark Wahlberg (49), Antonio Banderas (60) and Tom Holland (24) play the leading roles in it and produced the scenes that are supposed to take place in New York in Berlin. The 60-year-old Spaniard in particular seems to have liked the location: Sent to his fans Antonio afterwards a greeting in front of the Victory Column!

On paparazzi photos, including the Daily Mail are available, the distinguished visit to Berlin can be seen without a doubt: In the Französische Strasse between the Foreign Office and the Gendarmenmarkt were Mark, Tom and Antonio at work at night. On Tuesday there was a real tourist snapshot of the latter: “Greetings from Berlin!”, the “Evita” actor commented on the impression in front of the landmark, in front of which he and his partner Nicole Kimpel posed. Mark has also been in the German capital for some time: the 49-year-old not only went shopping on Kurfürstendamm, he quickly converted a conference room into a gym, in which he now trains regularly.

So that it cannot be seen later in the blockbuster that the actors were not in Manhattan on Tuesday, but in downtown Berlin, cars with US license plates, yellow New York taxis and an ambulance from the New York fire department were carted in, all of them from one Film equipment rental originated. In addition, a Späti became an American deli and a German street sign suddenly read “Dorchester Avenue” – a street that does not exist overseas, but only in the film. The shooting was interrupted several times because a bus line was not diverted specifically, but instead drove regularly through the film set.









Tom Holland in February 2020

Mark Wahlberg, actor

Mark Wahlberg in Berlin in September 2020

