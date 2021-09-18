Anna Kendrick: I felt uncomfortable with my memoirs

Anna Kendrick (31) was reluctant to write down her anecdotes.

The star from ‘Pitch Perfect’ did it too: she wrote her memoirs and covers topics such as dates, the Oscars, her family and her childhood in personal essays. The work will be published on November 15th. Her mother Janice wanted her to present herself in a good light, which she found quite difficult.

“I’m sure that everyone has done something heavenly, sweet and selfless once or twice in their life, but when you say it out loud, it sounds pathetic and boastful,” Anna told Redeyechicago.com. “I felt more embarrassed than ever. ‘Well, there was one time when I felt like the greatest, most generous person ever.’ I tried to give an example in this book without sounding like a fool, but I couldn’t. ” Every time the actress wrote a few lines, she thought, “Uhh, this is really scary.”









By the way, what Anna doesn’t like at all, as she writes in her book, is being labeled as “nice” because the word doesn’t mean anything. The young star prefers to describe himself as brave, passionate or intelligent. Being nice is something she tries anyway. “If you say what you want, it will be interpreted as not being nice. It’s so bizarre,” she said. “That means in theory – especially nice women – don’t need anything. ‘I’m fine, I’m fine.’ That’s why I often think: ‘You mistake nice for easy-care.’ “And that is Anna Kendrick, as she herself admits, by no means.