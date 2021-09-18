Angelina Jolie wants children to testify against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie accuses her husband, Brad Pitt, of domestic violence. Now she wants her children to testify against the actor.
the essentials in brief
The war of the roses between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt threatens to escalate. The actors have been fighting a bitter custody battle since 2016.
Last week it became known that Angelina Jolie wants to have her children testify in the process. Reason: She accuses her husband of domestic violence. Pitt is said to have beaten son Maddox (then 14) in 2016. The actor denies this.
Angelina Jolie wants to present “evidence and supporting statements”
The mother of six agrees to produce “evidence and supportive statements” to support her claim. Pitt’s consent is required for the underage children to testify.
Brad Pitt is “heartbroken that Angelina Jolie has chosen this path. There are a lot of emotions after their marriage ». An insider revealed this to «Page Six».
The actor has improved a lot: «He has taken responsibility for his actions. In addition, he has seen his past problems and has stopped drinking. “
Deliberately published information?
Pitt’s team doesn’t think the information about alleged domestic violence was accidentally leaked to the public. The insider continues: “His team believes the leak was planned to turn the public’s minds around before the process was completed.”
The team of the US actor also never shot against Angelina’s team.
The 57-year-old is increasingly burdened by the fact that his children should testify against him. He felt that he was being isolated from his children. He was “devastated” about this.
When and whether the «Brangelina» Rose War will come to an end remains to be seen.
