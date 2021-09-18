Amend: The Fight for America: Netflix documentary with Will Smith

A different kind of history lesson

The focus is on various key topics: For example, the meaning of the word “citizen”. What rights are US citizens guaranteed according to the constitution and what weaknesses may this result? In fact, in the original constitution, the term “citizen” was not mentioned at all and the lack of definition facilitated the emergence of racism. But the assurance of equality before the law reads well on paper, but unfortunately the reality has always been quite different.









Will Smith will give us a history lesson of a different kind for several hours. Iconic figures such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King or the recently deceased judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg already appear in the trailer. They are examples of Americans who struggled to achieve goals and enforce rights, thereby bringing the nation one step closer to the ideal of universal freedom and justice.

Amend: The Fight for America hits Netflix on February 17th.