Amazon series “Homecoming”: Julia Roberts smile – media – society

The two characters that Julia Roberts plays in the new Amazon Prime Video series “Homecoming” couldn’t be more different. It is one and the same person. But between the friendly, smiling case worker Heidi Bergman, who takes care of the US soldiers returning from war zones at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center in Florida, to enable them to return to a normal, regular life, and the second Heidi Bergman Worlds. This woman has swapped her fancy office including an aquarium – one of her clients advises her to feed the fish only once instead of three times a day – for a job as a waitress in a third-class diner located between a sailing marina and an industrial area. The smile of Julia Roberts that she gave her soldiers cannot be seen in this place. She had developed a special relationship with Walter Cruz (Stephan James) in particular. In contrast to the impulsive troublemaker Shrier (Jeremy Allen White), the colored ex-GI was a very sociable person, who one wondered anyway why he needed the help of Homecoming. Heidi Bergman, who works at “Fat Morgan’s”, on the other hand, looks significantly older than four years, she is only the careworn shadow of herself. Above all, however, she cannot or does not want to remember anything more than the man from Department of Defense visits her at the diner one day to ask about the homecoming facility and what she does there. What happened? Heidi Bergman is increasingly asking herself these questions. There is a hint of “Erin Brockovich”.









Back and forth between the two worlds

Again and again there is a switch between the two worlds, between the homecoming facility, which is located in 2018, and the events four years later – with the future, interestingly, looking more like the past in the old 4: 3 screen layout. One soon suspects: In this authority, despite the respectable paintwork, not everything was going well. Why else would Heidi Bergman’s boss Colin Belfast (Bobby Cannavale) call her shortly before an important flight from a hall with lots of blood-smeared steel tables where you don’t know who or what was lying on them?

“Homecoming” is another streaming series that comes up with a big name from the cinema world. Billy Bob Thornton played an aged but courageous lawyer in “Goliath” for Prime Video; Gérard Depardieu was the star of the European Netflix series “Marseille”. The round of Hollywood stars trying out the possibilities of the streaming series goes on cheerfully. Orlando Bloom can be seen for Amazon 2019 in the series “Carnival Row”, and “The Kominsky Method” will be released on November 16 on Netflix: the main actor is Oscar winner Michael Douglas.

Nothing is left to chance in the multi-billion dollar business of the new entertainment giants. The template for “Homecoming” is the Gimlet Media podcast of the same name. As director and executive producer, Sam Esmail became the creator of the successful hacker series “Mr. Robot “committed. His implementation of “Homecoming” turned out to be very idiosyncratic. The ten episodes are only half an hour long. You have to get used to the peculiar VHS atmosphere reminiscent of the 80s. But not only the smile of Julia Roberts, but also the cleverly designed arc of suspense doesn’t make this too difficult.

“Homecoming”, Amazon Prime Video, in the English original from Friday, the German dubbed version will follow on February 22, 2019.