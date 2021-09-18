Amanda Seyfried: No more mad anorexia!

In Hollywood, the actress is considered “too fat” by some producers – now Amanda Seyfried is striking back on Twitter.

She can no longer put up with that: Amanda Seyfried (28), the beautiful leading actress from blockbusters like “Mamma Mia” or “A Million Ways to Die in the West”, seems to be on a kind of red list in Hollywood. Some producers consider the petite blonde to be “too fat” – unbelievable!

Do only size zero girls get coveted roles now?

Against these crazy allegations, the actress is now defending herself on her Twitter account. There she posted: “Fun fact: During my career I have almost lost a few roles because of being overweight. Wrong, America. “









We think it’s really great that more and more female stars (like Jennifer Garner and Keira Knigtley) are now defending themselves against the body dictation in Hollywood. And publicly protest against it when they are reduced to their appearance again at work, when completely different things actually count.

Amanda Seyfried was ultimately able to convince her critics at auditions with her acting talent – how sad that this is apparently not the primary issue.