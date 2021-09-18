Saturday, September 18, 2021
HomeNewsAmanda Seyfried also in the continuation of “Mamma Mia!” - BZ Berlin
News

Amanda Seyfried also in the continuation of “Mamma Mia!” – BZ Berlin

By Arjun Sethi
0
65








BZ / dpa

“Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!”, The successor to the Abba-Kino-Musical, is slated to hit the cinemas in 2018.




US actress Amanda Seyfried (31) has just ten years after the hit movie “Mamma Mia!” their commitment to the sequel “Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!” given. As announced by the Universal Pictures studio, the second part of the musical will come to the cinemas in July 2018.

In the original 2008 film, Seyfried played the daughter of single mother Donna (Meryl Streep), who lives on a Greek island. Daughter Sophie wants to find out which of her mother’s three ex-boyfriends – played by Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgård – is her father.

Abba members work on the soundtrack

The first cinema version of the Abba musical “Mamma Mia!” was directed by British director Phyllida Lloyd (59), the sequel is directed by screenwriter Ol Parker (48, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”). The Swedish Abba stars and band founders Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are again working on the soundtrack. In addition to Seyfried, a large part of the previous cast is also expected to return.


Previous articleWedding day: Mark Wahlberg dedicates sweet lines to his wife
Next articleVenice Film Festival: How Meryl Streep feels with Netflix – culture
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv