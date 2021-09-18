Amanda Seyfried also in the continuation of “Mamma Mia!” – BZ Berlin

“Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!”, The successor to the Abba-Kino-Musical, is slated to hit the cinemas in 2018.









US actress Amanda Seyfried (31) has just ten years after the hit movie “Mamma Mia!” their commitment to the sequel “Mamma Mia, Here We Go Again!” given. As announced by the Universal Pictures studio, the second part of the musical will come to the cinemas in July 2018.

In the original 2008 film, Seyfried played the daughter of single mother Donna (Meryl Streep), who lives on a Greek island. Daughter Sophie wants to find out which of her mother’s three ex-boyfriends – played by Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Stellan Skarsgård – is her father.

Abba members work on the soundtrack

The first cinema version of the Abba musical “Mamma Mia!” was directed by British director Phyllida Lloyd (59), the sequel is directed by screenwriter Ol Parker (48, “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”). The Swedish Abba stars and band founders Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus are again working on the soundtrack. In addition to Seyfried, a large part of the previous cast is also expected to return.