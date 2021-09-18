Against party animal Chris Hemsworth he looks pretty old right now

In the comic book universes of Marvel and DC it is just cracking more than it already is. Dwayne Johnson has resolved to make his body explode as violently as never before for Black Adam. Even the radiant one Adonis apparition by Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Thor 4: Love and Thunder, the star wants to heave off the weight bench.

In addition to impressive photos and videos that show them steeling their bodies, the extreme pumpers naturally also need sufficient relaxation. For the past few days, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Hemsworth have Images on their Instagram channels posted that they show in the break from training. The Marvel star makes the upcoming DC actor look pretty old.

Chris Hemsworth becomes the party animal and Dwayne Johnson reveals his injuries

Last weekend, the Thor star first used the break to celebrate properly. The actor shared a few pictures on Instagram that he was in ostentatious 80s style for a themed party for the birthday of his assistant Aaron Grist show:

Who in the pictures understandably Pandemic beads of sweat on the forehead gets: Chris Hemsworth lives in Australia, where the corona virus is currently under control thanks to the no-Covid strategy and parties are also possible with the help of measures.









Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand, takes a completely different break from training for Black Adam: For the muscleman, it goes to the relaxation bench for treatment. With his Instagram post, in which Johnson aptly describes himself as a wounded, passed out buffalo lying around drunk on the prairie somewhere, the star also reveals the many injuries through his extreme sports lifestyle:

Dwayne Johnson’s Instagram post acts like cautionary advice for the Thor star

Both posts next to each other look a bit like Dwayne Johnson is already anticipating what could happen to Chris Hemsworth. Against the good-humored party animal, The Rock packs, among other things, knee operations, herniated discs, torn Achilles tendons and completely reconstructed shoulders the end.

The timing of the various Instagram posts could hardly be better. Almost as if the new DC star was warning his Marvel colleague, who could hardly be stopped, of what was similar to his own excessive sports madness could bloom.

How the muscle war between Marvel and DC will end in the end, fans can decide for themselves with Thor 4 and Black Adam. The MCU sequel should be on May 5, 2022 come to the cinema. Black Adam doesn’t have a launch date yet, but the DC blockbuster will definitely come out later than Thor 4.

