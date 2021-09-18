After the crash last week – Bitcoin “very healthy” again

Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering at $ 48,000 today, Friday, while dwindling supply and rising demand are fueling hope for a new uptrend soon.

Bitcoin price chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

The crypto market is very healthy

As data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show, BTC / USD is still trending sideways today, but the end of Bitcoin options this weekend could push the market-leading cryptocurrency in one direction or the other.

Since the upswing from the $ 47,000 mark the day before, the crypto market leader has made little progress, but the experts’ assessments remain optimistic.

Cointelegraph had reported that a “supply squeeze” or shortage could soon trigger a new upward trend. This is due to the fact that long-term investors currently own almost 80% of the amount in circulation, so the available supply is declining and demand is increasing at the same time.

“Remember that lower supply, the emergence of ETFs and investment plans by institutions could soon be driving forces,” says crypto trader Pentoshi given the current situation notices.

Cointelegraph expert Michaël van de Poppe is equally confident.

“I think we don’t need to be afraid that the market will remain in a sideways movement, because the crypto market is currently very healthy,” says van de Poppe summarizes. He adds:

“The altcoins are still rocking the house. The perfect time to get in. “

A look at the sales data from the major crypto exchange Binance confirms that the next major resistance is at $ 48,600. Meanwhile, at 44,000 US dollars, there is strong support for Bitcoin.









BTC / USD buy and sell levels (Binance) as of Sept. 17. Source: Material Indicators

Confidence prevails

Derivatives trading has cooled down somewhat, which is why there are concerns about a massive sell-off like last week dampens.

When Bitcoin crashed by $ 10,000 within a day, crypto investors with particularly high levels of leverage were virtually “destroyed”, with the result that there is hardly any excessive leverage in the market at the moment.

The slightly positive funding rates also confirm the thesis that the signs are currently more likely to point to a new upward trend.

“The futures traders are clearly optimistic because the funding rates for perpetual swaps are positive again”, say Yann Allemann and Jan Happel from the market research institute Glassnode explain. To this end, they state:

“It is noticeable that the funding rates are positive, but not as strong as they were before the US $ 10,000 crash last week, which shows that the market is optimistic but cautious.”