Adam Sandler: It becomes an unexpected wedding present

Karan and Tatiana Shah certainly did not see this surprise coming.
On their wedding day, the newlyweds suddenly meet Adam Sandler (52, “kids’ heads”). As the couple tell the US television station WPTV, the Hollywood star has just come back from playing basketball – sweaty and in sports clothes. However, the 52-year-old would not have seen it as an obstacle to a joint wedding photo.
“The guy is so humble and friendly,” the lucky ones rave about their unexpected meeting in Boca Raton, Florida. No trace of starry airs. The wedding photographer from Palm Beach Photography also published the snapshot with the actor on Facebook. The commentary says, among other things: “He made the day even more extraordinary. Thank you, Adam!”
