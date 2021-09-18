10 Incredible Facts About Ariana Grande!

The cute American singer of Italian descent is totally hip right now. Here are ten fun and interesting facts about megastar Ariana Grande.

Ariana Grande lives meatless.

Ariana is vegan, so she does not eat meat or animal products such as milk, yogurt and eggs. That probably explains why it is significantly slimmer today compared to before. With a height of only 1.53 m, the singer weighs only 48 kilograms.

That’s where her name comes from!

Her full name is Ariana Grande-Butera. Her parents gave her her first name because of Princess Ariana from Felix the Cat.

Practice early!

At the age of eight, she sang the US national anthem at an ice hockey game for the Florida Panthers team.

Clumsy!

Ariana Grande is a bit clumsy and regularly falls during her performances. But the sweet singer can laugh at herself and always takes it with humor.

Love of animals!

Ariana loves dogs and has some furry friends of her own. Since transporting her darlings in the hold is out of the question for her, she prefers to fly her four-legged friends in by private jet.

Fan girl!

Ariana Grande is a huge Jim Carrey fan, her favorite movie is Bruce Almighty. In 2019, she met the Ace Ventura star and then tweeted that it was one of her most special experiences. Harry Potter loves her too much. When she got to meet Daniel Radcliffe as a teenager, she was so excited.









Ariana Grande sleeps naked!

She prefers to sleep naked. Not because it’s cold, but simply comfortable. She was encouraged to do so by her grandmother. Yes, you heard correctly!

Bad singer?

Ariana was not accepted by her school choir. Difficult to understand with the voice. Her mother discovered her talent for singing when they were driving together in the car and little Ari was singing along to a song on the radio. The mother said “Stop!”, Turned around and asked if Ariana could do that again – the beginning of a successful career.

Broken hair!

Ariana Grande is never seen without her signature ponytail as her hair has become totally broken and thin from years of bleaching and dyeing. But she is very open about this and admits that she wears extensions and a pigtail because it would look totally ridiculous if she let down her natural, broken hair. Respect for so much honesty!

Ariana Grande’s father

She has a difficult relationship with her father Edward Butera, but all the more so with her mother and her older brother Frankie, who has already been on tour with her as one of the dancers. She says about the father: “It took me a long time to come to terms with it. It helped me just accept that I was halfway out of mine Dad and I inherited many of my qualities from him. I got so much that defines me from my father and for a long time it was a problem for me. I had to first accept that it’s okay not to get along with someone and still love them.”In 2014 they fell out, in 2018 they were reconciled again. Already read? Ariana Grande disses TikTok doppelgangers!