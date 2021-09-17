“Young Rock”: German start date of the new series about Dwayne Johnson – News 2021

In February, the comedy series “Young Rock”, which shows the childhood and youth of superstar Dwayne Johnson in a humorous way, started in the United States. German fans of Johnson had to worry so far whether the series would also find its way to Germany. But the time will finally come soon.

Anyone who has always wanted a glimpse into the early years of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s life can finally do so soon. “Young Rock” summarizes the superstar’s childhood and youth. Packaged as a sitcom, it also tells countless true stories that actually played out in Dwayne Johnson’s life. The star himself appears several times in the series, in retrospect he tells of his past life on a talk show, long before he became known as a wrestler, let alone an actor.









After the first season of the series made its debut on the American broadcaster NBC in February 2021, “Young Rock” is now finally coming to Germany. The series will be available via Sky Q or Sky Ticket from October 4, 2021. Every Monday thereafter, two new episodes of the sitcom appear.

So if you always wanted to know what Johnson was like as a child or as a teenager, “Young Rock” will finally find out more. Wrestling fans in particular get their money’s worth, after all, Johnson was not only a fighter in the WWE for years, his father, who died a few years ago, was also a well-known wrestler. So sport played a formative role in his childhood and youth. But topics such as growing up are also addressed in “Young Rock”, after all photos of Johnson went around the world as a 15-year-old, on which he looks like in his mid-twenties. This point is also dealt with in the series.