Will Smith’s Mega Motorhome is a villa with a cinema

(Motorsport-Total.com/Motor1) – It is normal for great actors to spend several months a year away from family and home making films or TV series. This type of job requires constant travel around the world, and life in hotels or accommodations on location can be quite tiring.

That is why Anderson Mobile Estates, an American manufacturer of bespoke luxury motorhomes, has developed a vehicle called “The Heat”. This motorhome was bought by famous Hollywood actor Will Smith, who saw it in its original version and then decided to remodel it to suit his own tastes and needs.









This created space for a cinema with a 100-inch screen that can accommodate up to 30 people and can also be used as an office.

Downstairs is the kitchen and dining room, which also houses a professional makeup area and, according to recent photos by The Heat, a tiny office, and a second living room that Smith uses as a cloakroom.

The $ 25,000 (21,200 euros at today’s exchange rate) bathroom takes up the entire width of the motorhome and is equipped with a sauna shower and a separate toilet, the specialty of which is the glass door that becomes opaque at the push of a button.

Another distinguishing feature of this extraordinary motorhome is the doors, which are all fully automatic and emit a Star Trek-style sound when opened and closed.

After purchasing and handing over The Heat in the early 2000s, Will Smith used the house to live in while making some of his most successful films including Ali, Men in Black III and The Pursuit of Happiness.

