What happened to … Jack Nicholson? That’s what the acting legend does today! · KINO.de

In contrast to his colleague Robert DeNiro, Hollywood legend Jack Nicholson is too bad to play the frivolous clown in old age and so his unique career is largely unsullied. The now 80-year-old three-time Oscar winner is one of the greatest icons of all time and his diabolical grin has long been an integral part of Hollywood’s pop culture. But Jack Nicholson has not been in front of the camera for seven years. Did he secretly retire at the age of 73?

Known from: Born: April 22, 1937 in Neptune, New Jersey USA

April 22, 1937 in Neptune, New Jersey USA Jobs: Actor, producer, director, screenwriter, editor

Really with a grin on his face: Jack Nicholson © Sony

While Clint Eastwood is fast approaching 90 and feels like filming a new biopic every year about some more or less usable American hero, Jack Nicholson has stayed away from a film camera for the past seven years. In 2010 the outstanding mime played a supporting role in the romantic comedy “How do you know it’s love”, then he withdrew from the film business without having spoken about this step publicly. Rumors quickly arose that Jack Nicholson could no longer remember texts and had therefore retired himself.









However, that is not the truth. Jack Nicholson himself recently emphasized that he has by no means retired, but simply no longer feels the urge to be in front of a camera all the time. In public, fans can also regularly check out Los Angeles Lakers basketball games to ensure that season ticket holders are in the best of health. He’ll need that too, because a new film with Jack Nicholson in the leading role has actually been announced for the future.

After seven years of retirement: Jack Nicholson’s comeback is imminent

The German tragic comedy “Toni Erdmann” went away empty-handed at the Oscars, but it is still one of the best German films of recent years and has also garnered a lot of praise abroad. No wonder that Hollywood has struck and wants to give the bizarre father-daughter relationship a remake. Peter Simonischek’s successor as the eponymous hero will in fact be none other than Jack Nicholson and we look forward to seeing the legendary star again in the cinema.