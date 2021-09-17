Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsTrue Story: Series with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes from November on...
News

True Story: Series with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes from November on Netflix

By Sonia Gupta
0
70




True Story: Series with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes from November on Netflix

Photo from the series True Story (c) Netflix

Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes are set to hit series on Netflix in November. The start date for the mini series True Story has now been announced. There are also the first pictures from the series with a biopic touch.

On Wednesday, November 24th, the miniseries True Story will celebrate its worldwide premiere on Netflix. Kevin Hart (“Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle“) And Wesley Snipes (“Blade“) the main roles. The streaming service has also published the first images.

Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself called Kid. Snipes plays his older brother Carlton. A tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for the world-famous comedian as the aftermath of a lost evening with his older brother threatens everything he has built for himself. Theo Rossi (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy) also gets involved and slips into the role of Gene, an enthusiastic super fan who accompanies Kid on his comedy tour.




Hart is an executive producer on the series created by HartBeat Productions, Grand Electric (Newman’s company) and Charles Murray (Luke Cage, Sons of Anarchy). Murray works here as a showrunner. Eric Newman previously had this role on Narcos as well as “Narcos: Mexico“. In the meantime, however, he is concentrating on a producer role. This includes, for example, the drug drama Painkiller, directed by Peter Berg. In the film sector, however, his third Netflix film is being made “Escape From Spiderhead“With Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller, directed by Joseph Kosinski. “The Upper World” with “Daniel Kaluuya“Starring is also in production. Newman leads on the first four episodes of “True story“Also directs, while Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek: Picard, Kung Fu) takes over the other four.

Snipes was last seen on TV in a cameo on What We Do in the Shadows in 2019. He previously starred in The Player. He also played an antagonist role in “Coming 2 America“Aka”The Prince of Zamunda 2“. Hart has appeared in a few comedy recordings on Netflix. He acted as a moderator for “TKO: Total Knock Out“By CBS in 2018. In Quibi and Roku, he had a leading role in”The Hart“Inside. In the film area is “Jumanji“Its by far the most successful franchise.

Finally, here are the pictures of the new series “True story“:

Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle


Previous articleAmber Heard: New, shocking allegations against Johnny Depp
Next articleBinance centralizes business structure & other news
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv