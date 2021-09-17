Trailer for “Matrix Resurrections” starring Keanu Reeves blows up the internet!

Over two million views in just two hours! The first trailer for Matrix Resurrections with Keanu Reeves is THE conversation on social media.

From Stefan Bröhl

Network – A cult series returns to the big screen on December 23rd! The first trailer for “ Matrix Resurrections ” with Action star Keanu Reeves (57, “ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum “) is really going on on the Internet.

Keanu Reeves (57) embodies his legendary character Neo again in “Matrix Resurrections”. © Screenshot / YouTube / Warner Bros. Pictures



After a good two hours, the official Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube page has already had well over two million views – and the trend is growing rapidly!

That is hardly surprising. After all, the “Matrix” trilogy is one of the most famous film series of all time, although or perhaps precisely because there were heated discussions about the quality and some of the decisions made by those responsible for parts two and three.

Many fans have mixed feelings about the latest part, which was christened “Resurrections”. The title and the first video suggest that viewers could expect a real mindfuck here.

At first, Neo (Reeves) sits with a psychiatrist (Neil Patrick Harris, 48) and tells him about “dreams that weren’t just dreams.” There is a quick flashback, visual snippets of some scenes from the first three works. A snap of his fingers pulls him out of his thoughts.

Neo asks the soul doctor: “Am I crazy?” He replied meaningfully: “We don’t use that word here.” Then the makers around director Lana Wachowski (56) play with the audience again, because you ask yourself: What is real? What imagination / the matrix? For example, Neo greets his dear friend Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss, 54), who does not recognize him. This burdens the chosen one, who swallows blue pills and thus struggles.