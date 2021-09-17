3,955
Trailer for “Matrix Resurrections” starring Keanu Reeves blows up the internet!
From Stefan Bröhl
Network – A cult series returns to the big screen on December 23rd! The first trailer for “Matrix Resurrections” with Action star Keanu Reeves (57, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum“) is really going on on the Internet.
After a good two hours, the official Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube page has already had well over two million views – and the trend is growing rapidly!
That is hardly surprising. After all, the “Matrix” trilogy is one of the most famous film series of all time, although or perhaps precisely because there were heated discussions about the quality and some of the decisions made by those responsible for parts two and three.
Many fans have mixed feelings about the latest part, which was christened “Resurrections”. The title and the first video suggest that viewers could expect a real mindfuck here.
At first, Neo (Reeves) sits with a psychiatrist (Neil Patrick Harris, 48) and tells him about “dreams that weren’t just dreams.” There is a quick flashback, visual snippets of some scenes from the first three works. A snap of his fingers pulls him out of his thoughts.
Neo asks the soul doctor: “Am I crazy?” He replied meaningfully: “We don’t use that word here.” Then the makers around director Lana Wachowski (56) play with the audience again, because you ask yourself: What is real? What imagination / the matrix? For example, Neo greets his dear friend Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss, 54), who does not recognize him. This burdens the chosen one, who swallows blue pills and thus struggles.
German trailer for “Matrix Resurrections” with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss
Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix as a Neo 18 years after “Revolutions”
Until a person (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, 35) holds out the famous red pill and says: “Time to fly.” Neo goes on the search for the truth at the side of a woman (Jessica Henwick, 29) and apparently has lost none of his outstanding abilities. But he needs them too, after all, the notorious agents in the Matrix are already lurking for him …
The clip, which is more than three minutes long, raises many questions and thus achieves exactly what a trailer should achieve: It heats up the tension and the discussions that are already boiling.
The content of “Resurrections” is unknown except for what was seen in the clip. The fourth part was filmed in Berlin and the famous Babelsberg Studio in Potsdam, among others – several months late due to the corona pandemic. However, information was not leaked to the public – with a few exceptions.
So this is the first part of the series in which the original “Morpheus” Laurence Fishburne (60) says he does not return to his legendary role: “I was not invited. I wish you all the best and hope it will be great. “
Original trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” with Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Judging by the moving images, he will be replaced by the younger Abdul-Mateen II. After all, the actor in his costumes and with the round sunglasses is very similar to his predecessor. It would be surprising if this were to be a coincidence. It will also be interesting to see whether Lana Wachowski can deliver a film without her transgender sister Lilly (53, formerly called Andy) that will be talked about for decades.
