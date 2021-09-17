Tom Cruise reportedly relies on robots on the film set

In Great Britain, the shooting of “Mission: Impossible 7” is currently in full swing. The crew members work under the strictest hygiene measures, but production had to be stopped twice due to corona infections. Because another interruption would have serious consequences, Tom Cruise has now tightened the current hygiene concept again. As the British tabloid “Sun” reports, the 58-year-old is now using robots to guarantee a corona-free shoot.









Robots supposedly drive off the film set

Two robots are supposed to drive around the area of ​​the film set and check whether all employees are adhering to the rules. This means that Tom Cruise can keep an eye on the situation at any moment and be in several places at the same time. A source is said to have revealed to the “Sun”: “The robots are highly developed and more than intimidating. It’s like in ‘Terminator’, only that they don’t use force. ”The industry magazine“ Slashfilm ”, on the other hand, claims that, according to another source, there are no robots on the set. It was also said that the mood during filming was now more than tense. Five crew members are said to have quit after Cruise insulted them.

Tom Cruise freaked out

However, this information does not come as a surprise. A recently leaked sound recording revealed that the Hollywood star takes compliance with the corona rules very seriously and sometimes loses his nerve in this regard. Because two crew members did not keep the minimum distance, the US actor freaked out and threatened the two of them with immediate expulsion if the hygiene rules were again disregarded. The angry monologue not only became a viral hit on social media, it also shows how much Tom Cruise is now in charge as the producer of the successful action film series.