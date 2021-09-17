Tom Cruise: He was secretly visiting a vaccination center

Tom Cruise visited a vaccination center away from the cameras. As the media report, the action in London should actually remain a secret.







Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise (58) has secretly visited a vaccination center in London. This is reported by the British tabloid “The Sun”. He wanted to thank the health care workers there for their commitment. An insider reported that the local helpers and doctors were very surprised by the visit. Cruise wanted to keep his arrival a secret so that the impression would not be created that he was only doing this for positive headlines. Cruise had just finished filming his new film “Mission Impossible 7” in Great Britain.

Cruise’s work has been severely affected by the corona pandemic. The shooting of the latest part of the action series in Italy had to be interrupted several times. His work was stopped for the first time in May 2020, then postponed again and again. Nevertheless, the seventh part of the series should come to the cinemas in November 2021.

