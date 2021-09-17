Tim Burton moves to the orphanage with Eva Green

Dark Shadows opened in our cinemas in May 2012. It showed Eva Green More than impressed by Johnny Depp, which among other things led to a devastated room. Directed at the time Tim Burton and this is probably not only taken with Johnny Depp, but also with his actress Eva Green. Although there was (probably) no devastated room, both want to work together again in front of or behind the camera. Variety exclusively reports that Eva Green will be on Tim Burton’s next project Peregrine’s Home for Peculiars is under discussion.

The actress is currently negotiating with 20th Century Fox about a role in the children’s book adaptation. If the negotiations are successful for both sides, Eva Green will play the title character Miss Peregrine, according to FirstShowing.net. She runs an orphanage on a lonely island that is inhabited by very special children. Children who are invisible or who can float.









However, the main character in Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is the teenager Jacob, who learns about this mysterious island through his grandfather. Although he enjoyed listening to his grandfather’s stories as a child, he now dismisses them as mere inventions. But then his grandfather is killed by mysterious circumstances, whereupon Jacob sets off to look for the orphanage. When he actually finds it, it lies abandoned in front of him. When he meets young Emma, ​​he gets into a time warp with her that takes them both into the 1940s. At that time the orphanage was still alive and threatened by evil shadow creatures.

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children is based on the novel of the same name by Ransomware Riggs, which in Germany under the title The island of special children has appeared. The script is from Jane Goldman (The woman in Black).

Tim Burton’s film is expected to be in German cinemas on August 13, 2015 start up.

Do you know the book template? Would you like to see Eva Green in the role of Miss Peregrine?