THIS is singer Ariana Grande’s new luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills

Ariana Grande buys property in Bird Streets

Shopping of a different kind: Singer Ariana Grande (26) reached deep into her wallet for her latest achievement, including for her circumstances: For over 12 million euros (13.7 million dollars), she bought a luxury villa in Hollywood, such as the website “Dirt .com “reports. You can see what the property looks like here.

Leonardo DiCaprio becomes her neighbor

As the magazine claims to have found out, the property is said to be in the famous “Bird Streets” in popular Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio or Keanu Reeves are at home there – not least because they are nicely shielded from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and have an amazing view of the city.

THIS is your luxury villa

She should now make herself comfortable on almost 1,000 square meters. The villa has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property is bright and modern but full of glass. Unusual: It hardly provides any privacy and can apparently be seen from several sides. But: The rooms are wonderfully flooded with light and belong to one of the most beautiful sunset hotspots in LA.

In addition, many marble details, a free-standing bathtub with a view of the hills, an extra wine cellar and a wellness area drive the price into dizzying heights. Who cares if Leo can look into the bedroom …