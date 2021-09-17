Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNewsTHIS is singer Ariana Grande's new luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills
News

THIS is singer Ariana Grande’s new luxury mansion in the Hollywood Hills

By Arjun Sethi
0
62




RTL>entertainment>

June 11, 2020 – 11:57 am clock

Ariana Grande buys property in Bird Streets

Shopping of a different kind: Singer Ariana Grande (26) reached deep into her wallet for her latest achievement, including for her circumstances: For over 12 million euros (13.7 million dollars), she bought a luxury villa in Hollywood, such as the website “Dirt .com “reports. You can see what the property looks like here.

Leonardo DiCaprio becomes her neighbor

As the magazine claims to have found out, the property is said to be in the famous “Bird Streets” in popular Hollywood Hills. Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio or Keanu Reeves are at home there – not least because they are nicely shielded from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and have an amazing view of the city.

THIS is your luxury villa

Privacy? Nothing!




She should now make herself comfortable on almost 1,000 square meters. The villa has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The property is bright and modern but full of glass. Unusual: It hardly provides any privacy and can apparently be seen from several sides. But: The rooms are wonderfully flooded with light and belong to one of the most beautiful sunset hotspots in LA.

In addition, many marble details, a free-standing bathtub with a view of the hills, an extra wine cellar and a wellness area drive the price into dizzying heights. Who cares if Leo can look into the bedroom …

Did real estate agent Dalton Gomez do a good job there? After all, he is the new man by her side, as she recently made clear with a kiss. You can see who that is in the video below.

Interesting too


Previous articleKate Winslet’s fortune – that’s how rich Kate Winslet really is
Next article“Dune” Movie Review – News 2021
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv