Friday, September 17, 2021
This is how Machine Gun Kelly feels about Megan Fox’s argument with her ex

By Arjun Sethi
56




Actress Megan Fox (34) has trouble with the ex! She and her ex Brian Austin Green (47) have an agreement not to show their children on social media – but that is exactly what the 47-year-old has now done. On a Halloween photo that has now been deleted, he showed his son Journey (4) and Megan is really angry about that! And she is not alone in her indignation, because she has her partner, the musician Colson Baker alias Machine Gun Kelly (30), by her side. He’s backing her now!

Like an anonymous source Hollywood Life reported that the rapper supported the actress in every way, especially when it came to her children. The Hollywood beauty can therefore rely on the support of her partner. “Megan just wants to protect her children all the time. […]. That’s one of the things Colson respects most about her “, the source continues. The brunette has already introduced her children to the new man at her side. So it seems to be serious about the two of them!

The relationship is also something very special for the “Wild Boy” interpreter. Megan changed his life and made him a better person, he recently said in one NME-Interview. Before he met the dark-haired beauty, he frequently used drugs – but his lifestyle has now changed. Many of his new songs are also said to be inspired by Megan. You can even hear her voice on a track.

