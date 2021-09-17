THIS is how he really thinks of Emma Stone

Can you really be friends with the ex? We hardly believe but that doesn’t mean you can’t still be a big fan of your former partner, as Andrew Garfield proved to us once again. After the summer was full of rumors of a love comesback about him and Emma (which we can definitely only think of #RelationshipGoals), who allegedly haven’t found each other again for just one reason, the 34-year-old now spoke so touchingly about the beauty that he melted our hearts … ✨

Andrew Garfield on Emma Stone: “I am your biggest fan”

At the premiere of his new film “Breathe”, Andrew not only revealed that he hadn’t seen Emma’s latest work “Battle of the Sexes” but was very excited to do sobut stated in response to the reporter’s question, whether there was a friendly competition between the former it couple because both works came out at the same time: “Oh my god, no, don’t be silly. I’m nothing more than supportive and your biggest fan.” Okay ladies, we don’t have to say anything more at this point, except that you should catch a guy like the beau right away – nothing else makes sense! 😉









Throughout the year, the former lovebirds had already admitted that they still feel a deep affection for one another and as Emma received both a Golden Globe and an Oscar for her part in the musical “La La Land” in the first few months of 2017 Andrew told Vanity Fair: “I speak for myself: you know that I’m the biggest fan of her as an actress. I am constantly inspired by their work. I am always inspired by how she regulates everything and how she presents herself. So to me, it has – it’s a bliss for her to succeed and watch her become the actress she is. And it’s wonderful to be that kind of support for one another too. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing. “ Now we only have one question: Where is the final love comeback of this couple?! 😍

Even if the ex-sweethearts have revealed that the distance is the reason why they are not on cloud nine againbecause while Emma is filming her Netflix show “Maniac” in New York, Andrew is currently playing his part in the play “Angels in America” ​​in London, this cause seems to soon vanish into thin air: The 34-year-old’s theater project will be staged in person on Broadway next January in no less a city than the Big Apple. This means that we only have to wait a few more months for any couple pictures … 💗

We hope that love will win and that we will soon be able to mock Emma and Andrew together very happily … 💑

