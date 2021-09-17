Theatrical release for sci-fi thriller with Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt’s anticipation – last seen in “Avengers: Endgame” – is great: The actor posted new information about his current film on Instagram and was finally able to announce the final title. After the working title “Ghostdraft” was dropped, they looked for a new name and after some thought decided on “The Tomorrow War”. In addition, Pratt announces that he will also be responsible as executive producer and promises his followers to post behind-the-scenes material on his channel from now on.
The whole thing is produced by Skydance Media and Paramount Pictures, directed by Chris McKay (“The LEGO Batman Movie”). Thematically, the film should set itself in a post-apocalyptic world in which humanity has to arm itself against an alien invasion. Further details on characters or the script by Zach Dean and Bill Dubuque are still under wraps.
Source: Hollywood Reporter
