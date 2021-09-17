“The shoot got me down”

“The Morning Show” is again turbulent: Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) has an office affair, colleague Alex (Jennifer Aniston) tries her hand at writing and then there’s the corona pandemic: the second starts on September 17th Season of “The Morning Show” on AppleTV +.

Julianna Margulies (known from the lawyer series “The Good Wife”), who joins the team, brings a breath of fresh air. Otherwise, the new episodes also have a lot to offer: Instead of #MeToo, it’s about topics such as homosexuality, racism and age discrimination. And: an important figure dies. As in the first season, the series was produced by the leading actresses Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Aniston on the unusual shoot

Aniston found the filming to be a great challenge: “It got me down. It was tough, ”she sums up at a virtual press conference in Los Angeles. Because of the pandemic, the show had to be rewritten, and there were strict rules when shooting. “We had endless zoom conversations with our epidemiology team because the most important thing was that everyone was safe,” said the actress.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t spend a lot of time together”

The team always had to wear a mask on set, just not when shooting. “That was strange. I thought to myself, ‘Ok, and in five minutes the virus doesn’t exist, does it?’ Aniston wondered. In the first few episodes she hardly had any scenes together with Witherspoon, but they saw each other anyway – mostly during the coffee break. “So I asked her: ‘And what is actually happening in your world? Unfortunately, we couldn’t spend as much time together as we wanted – because of the strict protocol. ”









But the joy was all the greater when there were scenes together. “When we work together, everything feels so natural, we basically grew up together,” continues Aniston.

Aniston wouldn’t want to work as a presenter

The two women learned a lot about the work of a breakfast presenter. It is not a pleasant job, says Aniston: “In the past, breakfast television was a safe place. You felt that you were in good hands as a moderator. But so much has changed in the past five years. You can no longer deliver the news without someone rummaging through your underwear drawer. It’s bad. Everyone is only after blood. ” The “Friends” actress herself could hardly imagine working in the job.

“I can also watch a fart movie”

Aniston still has great respect for the job: “You have to be constantly up-to-date. We, on the other hand, can take a break and say: ‘I’m going to watch a fart movie now’ or something. It must be so hard to practice right now. ” Witherspoon takes a similar view. She often longs for the good old days, when there were no cell phones and the Internet: “I was so happy when I lived in a time when I just didn’t know some things.”

