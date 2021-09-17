“The Prince of Bel-Air”: Cast for the planned reboot revealed

fromSophie Waldner conclude

The implementation of a reboot of the iconic sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air” is getting closer and closer. Now the cast has been announced. You’ll find more about it here.

In the 1990s, today’s Hollywood star Will Smith * became known for his role in the sitcom “The Prince of Bel-Air”. He used this time as a stepping stone for his career. Now the US streaming service Peacock has set itself the task of relaunching the sitcom – but without Will Smith. The role of Will is taken over by Jabari Banks in the new edition. Meanwhile, Peacock has released the entire cast.

“The Prince of Bel-Air”: New edition with a new title and new faces

The reboot gets the name “Bel-Air” wear and be filled again. But that’s not all. The concept behind “Bel-Air” will also be different. While the original is a comedy series, the remake will also be a reinterpretation. Fans who want to watch the show can then get one Drama series expect. But what remains is the place where it all happens. Furthermore, Will will leave the criminal streets of West Philadelphia behind. He will then stay with his uncle Phillip and his aunt Vivian Banks in Bel-Air. The cousins, butler Geoffrey and his great love Lisa are also represented in the reboot.









Peacock has now revealed in a tweet who will take on the other roles. It says: “Get into the taxi. We’re going to #BelAir. Say hello to our newest residents in Peacock’s freshest drama. “

Hop in the cab 🚖 we’re going to #BelAir. Say hello to the newest residents of Peacock’s freshest drama. pic.twitter.com/aIyUtjIaC0 – Peacock (@peacockTV) September 14, 2021

When will “Bel-Air” appear in Germany?

In the USA, users of the Peacock streaming service can expect the first episodes as early as 2022. After all, two seasons of the series have already been ordered. However, it is so far unclearwhen the drama series about Will and his turbulent life in Germany will appear. (swa) * tz.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

