"The Last Witch Hunter" on RTL2 in live stream and TV: Breck Eisner's feature film

By Sonia Gupta
Today, September 17th, 2021, “The Last Witch Hunter” is on TV. You can read all information about the TV event here: Is there a live stream online? Will there be a repeat? You can find out about that here as well as a recommendation of similar films!

The Last Witch Hunter on RTL Zwei
Image: RTL II, transmitted by FUNKE program guides

Today, on September 17th, 2021, the film “The Last Witch Hunter” is on television. You should be on time 20:15 clock at RTL2 Switch on, because that is where Breck Eisner’s film will be broadcast. For everyone who prefers to watch digital TV: RTL2 also offers a live stream online.

“The Last Witch Hunter” on live stream and TV today: That’s what Breck Eisner’s film is about

Vin Diesel as the immortal witch hunter: There are many secrets in the modern world, but arguably the greatest is that witches dwell among humans. While fighting the queen of these supernatural beings, the witch hunter Kaulder was cursed with immortality. This separated him from his family and makes him one of the last of his kind today. But then the queen reappears – and she’s out for revenge … (Source: RTL2, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)

See programs similar to the action film “The Last Witch Hunter” on TV today

Are you interested in films like “The Last Witch Hunter”? Then here are a few more tips for you:




  • At 6:35 p.m. is running on KiKA “The Whimsical Dog and Puck Bookstore”.
  • At 8:15 p.m. is running on KiKA “The plan”.

Watch “The Last Witch Hunter” online: RTL2 media library and repeat on TV

You won’t be able to see “The Last Witch Hunter” at 8:15 pm today? The RTL2 media library could be useful here. Here you will find countless TV programs to stream online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. RTL2 will also show “The Last Witch Hunter” again on TV: On September 18, 2021 around 1:20 a.m.. As a rule, you can also find the program online after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs.

“The Last Witch Hunter”: All actors and information at a glance

from: Breck Eisner

With: Vin Diesel, Rose Leslie, Elijah Wood, Michael Caine, Julie Engelbrecht, Òlafur Darri Òlafsson, Joseph Gilgun, Isaach de Bankolé, Michael Halsey, Rena Owen, Lotte Verbeek, Inbar Lavi, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Aimee Carrero, Dawn Olivieri, David Whalen, Jack Erdie, Toussaint Raphael Abessolo, Laura C. Smiley, Joseph Rittenhouse, Nathan Hollabaugh, Samara Lee, Billy Hepfinger, Allegra Carpenter, Armani Jackson, David Vegh, Corey Rieger and Sloane Coombs

At the: 17.9.2021

at: RTL2

script: Cory Goodman, Matt Sazama, and Burk Sharpless

camera: Dean Semler

music: Steve Jablonsky

genre: Action, Fantasy and Science Fiction

FSK: Approved from 12 years of age

length: 120 minutes (from 8.15pm to 10.15pm)

Year of production: 2015

