Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeNews"The last way out" with Sylvester Stallone in the mediabook is now...
News

“The last way out” with Sylvester Stallone in the mediabook is now also available from Pretz-Media

By Vimal Kumar
0
53





New York, early 1970s. The young Jerry Savage (Sylvester Stallone) and a group of politically interested young people make a scandalous discovery: a seemingly harmless company does business with unscrupulous military dictatorships in the third world. They produce supposed “tiger cages” that are actually used to hold prisoners and torture them. The group is going public with it, but the media is not interested in the case. Fatally, violence seems to be the only remedy for the activists. They make contact with a known terrorist who is supposed to build a bomb for them. But the FBI is not sleeping either and is hot on the heels of the youngsters. A dangerous game for time begins that can only have one outcome, and that is fatal.




The last resort”Was founded in 1973 by Robert Schnitzer rotated and is one of the less spectacular Sylvester Stallone’s early works. Only when this year later should rise to the real superstar, “The Last Way Out” was edited again, with more focus on Stallone, and also re-marketed.

The Astro / Digi Dreams label was able to secure the rights to the socially critical drama from us, which “The Last Way Out” will bring as a Blu-ray release in several media books. Same eight cover motifs you have to choose from, all of them strictly limited. these can can now also be ordered from Pretz-Media. The trash howler “Attack of the Giant Spider” is included on Blu-ray as a bonus film.

Order from Pretz-Media:

Order from Amazon.de:


Previous articleEther is approaching all-time highs, fueled by a new NFT boom
Next articleKardashian daughter North West is in seventh pet heaven
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv