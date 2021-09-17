The influencer in the exclusive GRAZIA Fact Friday

The likeable Doina Barbaneagra faces our weekly personality check this Friday and reveals not only her fashion must-have, but also her greatest weakness and everything about her dream man.

We have in our weekly GRAZIA Fact Friday this time the magical one Doina Barbaneagra asked for more information about her personality. Because the influencer has long since gathered more than a million followers on Instagram and repeatedly grants insights into her everyday life in beautiful Vienna. We do the pretty brunette not only celebrated by her community for her style, but also for her open and honest manner and impressive travel snippets. With us, beauty is not just about her Autumn must-have spoken, but also reveals which of the most beautiful moment of your life was and what for her the perfect man matters. You are reading all of this and a lot more now.

1. For me, a healthy diet means: to eat a varied diet. The diet is the basis for a healthy life and your individual well-being.

2. I feel most comfortable in this garment: I prefer to wear hot pants and a crop top! I could go out with it every day – except in sub-zero temperatures.

3. My biggest weakness: I am a very impatient person and would like to have everything at the same time. But I’ve also learned that everything comes at the right time.

4. The happiest moment of my life: is the day my sister was born. We have an age difference of almost ten years, so I can still remember it very clearly.

5. I definitely want to travel to this place: I really want to go to Japan and Korea, I’m a fan of Asia in general.









6. This is my biggest fear: I am extremely afraid of heights and would like to overcome this with skydiving.

7. This is my autumn must-have: Boots. I love black boots, whether with pants or a dress.

9. This is what makes a good friendship for me: I am a very emphatic person and only let them People in mine Radiusthat do me good. In a good friendship you can trust each other and know you will not be disappointed.

10. This is what the perfect man looks like to me: I used to say he had to be over 190 cm tall, have blue eyes, light hair, and look best like Chris Hemsworth. But now I’m looking at completely different things: Humor is very important to me!

© Doina Barbaneagra

Do you want to find out more about beauty and your sense of trends? Then Doina follows directly via Instagram and doesn’t miss a stylish look

You might also be interested in these trends: