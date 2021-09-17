The dream of making a movie | Salto. Or

The nervous one

“The biggest compliment is that after 10 years, the film funding, which was a purely economic measure and was designed in this way, has also become a cultural measure,” said the one who looked a little insecure on stage Philipp Achammer at his speech on the 10th anniversary of the film funding in the Auditorium Haydn in Bolzano. The Provincial Council was probably nervous because it was not only supposed to give his jubilant speech on film funding, but also asked to the microphone after him, who criticized him a few months ago after it appeared that politicians wanted the IDM Turn off the cash tap for the film quietly and inconspicuously. “2020/2021 were tough years” so submitted Achammer, “And I also know that film funding has suffered. But be aware of one thing, these were extraordinary times, which I hope will not repeat themselves again. And film funding is not up for discussion. We don’t want to put what has been worked hard for 10 years on the line. Therefore I can guarantee that we will hopefully become a little more secure and steady and constant in foreseeing the means for the future. And that we continue to build on what has been created. “

Philipp Achammer: Film funding has suffered / Photo: salto.bz

In addition, Achammer sprinkled flowers in the direction of his party colleague Thomas Widmann and the former BLS man Ulrich Stofnerwho learned to walk over a decade ago by the South Tyrolean Film Fund (then BLS). In his speech, Widmann scattered the flowers back towards Achammer and spoke of the remarkable ones “5 million funding”, (which have not been there for several years) and that he has the “Film funding in good hands with Achammer” White.

The evening in Ping pong between politics and IDM was sometimes something of one Reenactment a GDR comrades’ evening. Cinematically recommendable and much more exciting in this context, however, is the feature film Close shot with Lars Eidinger (currently in the cinema).

10 years of film funding?

Not quite true. The film Mountain blood directed by Philipp J. Pamer was actually funded in 2009, directly from the state, i.e. before the South Tyrolean film funding was officially founded. That was in 2010. After the 10 year celebration in 2020 had to be canceled due to corona reasons, it was celebrated in 2021. Celebrated? Above all, there was talk. Two hours long, with two moderators in between, two or three short video recordings and some music to finish off and on.

That is positive IDM-Development to the certificate Green shooting for sustainable filming, in terms of things Diversity regarding the anchoring of Gender mainstreamingGuidelines (as a selection criterion) and the new funding scheme for short films.

The best

If it weren’t for the filmmakers themselves who somehow saved the evening. For example the speeches of the representatives of the union of filmmakers FAS: Nela Märki and Georg Zeller. “We were afraid”, said Zeller in the direction of Regional Councilor Achammer, “That everything we had built up so far suddenly comes to an end, this dream of making a cinema in South Tyrol. I think we have now understood that it is also about responsibility for those who invest here. “

Congratulations for the FAS mission: A recognition for Andreas Pichler and Eva Lageder / Photo: Salto.bz







After the two “non-autochthonous” South Tyroleans – Nela Märki came up with the best speech of the evening and Georg Zeller came up with the best Italian of all speakers -, at the end of the event, the filmmakers and once leading FAS fellow campaigners Andreas Pichler and Eva Lageder.

The forgotten

One was forgotten that evening, even if he was during the PowerPoint-Lecture by Vera Leonardelli was briefly shown on a photo: Karl Baumgartner (Baumi). The internationally successful producer, who died in 2014, was, on the one hand, the skeptical governor Luis Durnwalder won over the idea of ​​film funding, which at the time encouraged the still small group of local filmmakers to keep fighting, and which brought essential film funding know-how to South Tyrolean film (new) land.

Vera Leonardelli: Facts and figures in PowerPoint format / Photo: Salto.bz

“Baumi’s great concern was that something happened from the inside out, that long-term projects that were also supported by South Tyroleans and also had a long-term goal were realized here.” once remembered the BLS film funding front woman Christiana Wertz to Karl Baumgartner.

Was it still on and on from IDM 2019 a Baumi Prize for the Bolzano Film Festival Bozen To force it, nothing has come of it so far, the great (co) pioneer has even completely fallen from the memory of the film funding memories.

Against inequality, exploitation and all forms of lies.

“He was someone who was constantly looking for stories, stories from life that are authentic”, recalls Siegfried Baur, a friend from Baumi’s Bruneck clique: “Baumi was an incredibly curious person and at the same time very open, he was based on the conviction that all people are the same, that cultures do not essentially differ, and that something can arise on a certain level that could be described as a global society – actually he was an excellent intercultural pedagogue. “

Baumi has shaped the local and international film scene like no other with prophetic power, always mediating and with a politically correct approach: Against inequality, exploitation and all forms of lies. Thank you Baumi and of course: All the best from IDM film funding.