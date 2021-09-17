The action replacement for Ben Affleck’s Batman movie – the one we’ll never get

Ben Affleck is still one of the most sought-after leading men for blockbusters. He played Batman in Zack Snyder’s DC films. He shoots Oscar nominees (Argo) and flops (Live by Night). He also starred every few years in a pure and above all rough action film. The best representative of this small selection (Reindeer Games, The Town, Triple Frontier) is The Accountant you are Stream on Amazon Prime today can.

Buy Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 4K To the deal

Now on Amazon: The Accountant is Ben Affleck’s tough mini Batman solo film

Affleck plays Michael Wolff, a man on the autism spectrum who uses his mathematical talent to do the bookkeeping for criminal companies. He pairs his precise nature with one Training as a sniper and with martial arts training. After an assignment, killers are set on him and a hunt through American no-man’s places begins.

When it came to theatrical release, The Accountant looked like one at the time Warm-up exercise for Ben Affleck’s Batman solo film. Affleck also uses the emotionless, technical, but tough fighting style in Batman v Superman, the force of the 1.90 tall actor comes into its own. The character Wolff is morally dodgy and difficult to see through, just like Affleck’s Bruce Wayne, whose ethical orientation drowns in a revenge ideology, especially in Batman v Superman.

The Accountant – Trailer 2 (German) HD







We will probably never get closer to the failed Batman solo film by and with Ben Affleck than with The Accountant, which was still being planned in 2016, but which we now know about that it will never be implemented. Affleck gave up the ambitious project (directing and leading role) due to personal problems. The next Batman is called Robert Pattinson. Affleck will appear one last time as the current dark knight in The Flash film.

The shoot-out action in The Accountant is a treat – for a special reason

Hard melee action, Ben Affleck, who tries to credibly portray an autistic person, plus important supporting actors like Jon Bernthal, Anna Kendrick and JK Simmons: The Accountant has a lot of show values. In order to perceive what is perhaps the largest, you have to listen a little more closely. Seldom did the shots from a heavy sniper rifle sound fuller. When Ben Affleck pulls the trigger in an open field, where sound can propagate particularly well, then it really crashes. The sound gives The Account an additional attraction.

* These links are so-called affiliate links. We receive a commission when purchasing via these links or when taking out a subscription. This has no effect on the price.