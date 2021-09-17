That’s how much her husband Benji Madden raves about her

If that’s not really great love! For the 44th birthday of his wife Cameron Diaz, musician Benji Madden published a sugar-sweet declaration of love on Instagram.

The guitarist of the band Good Charlotte put the loving congratulations under a picture in which the couple in love can be seen in the pouring rain against the light. So you can only see the silhouette of the two – cuddled up and close together.

“I am a lucky man”

Madden wrote: “Congratulations to my beautiful wife. You are my best friend and I am so grateful that sometimes I just have to share it with the whole world.” Then the musician showered the praised woman with a whole range of compliments.









Happy Birthday to my beautiful Wife ?, You’re my best friend and I’m so thankful for you, sometimes I just want to tell the world❤️❤️❤️Generous, Kind, Compassionate, Selfless, Humble, Thoughtful, Patient and Loyal. Just a few of the qualities I would use to describe who you are, consistently, everyday. Thanks for being you, I’m a lucky guy❤️Here’s to many more ?? ❤️ I love you❤️❤️❤ @ camerondiaz ???? A photo posted by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Aug 30, 2016 at 3:46 pm

Kudos for the new album

The Hollywood actress is guaranteed to have to wipe away one or two tears of joy while reading these lines. She had ensnared Madden almost six weeks ago and raved about the release of the current Good Charlotte album, how proud she was of her husband. True love.