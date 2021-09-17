That was how much Natalie Portman’s hatred of the prequels hit

At the turn of the millennium, the star saga told with hers Prequel trilogy three of their most controversial chapters. With Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Natalie Portman made her debut in the role of Queen Amidala aka Padmé in the franchise that closes the Skywalker saga with Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker at the end of the year.

In an interview with Empire Natalie Portman spoke about disappointed reactions to the Star Wars prequels and how she felt the sometimes harsh words.

This is what Natalie Portman says about Star Wars prequel hatred

The negative response to the Star Wars films is said to be "hard" been. The violent reactions are also the result of gigantic expectations, as Natalie Portman explained in the following:









It was a disappointmentbecause it felt like people were so excited about the new films and then you got people who were disappointed. Also, I was at an age where I didn’t really understand that it was kind of the Nature of the beast is. If something is one of that high expectations stokes, it can almost only disappoint.

Today, however, there’s another look at the Star Wars prequels. Over time, some people got the movies learned to love. There is one, according to Natalie Portman “pretty enthusiastic group of people who now think it is the best are!” However, she lacks the perspective to intervene in the debate with an opinion.

Last year we reported on an actor who was hit particularly hard by the prequel hatred: Ahmed Best. The native New Yorker took on the role of Jar Jar Binks in all three films of the second Star Wars trilogy, a kind of symbol of hatred. The disproportionate reactions even drove him to the verge of suicide.

The next part of the star saga starts with Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalkers on December 19, 2019 in German cinemas.

What do you think of the Star Wars prequels today?