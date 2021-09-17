She is following in Denzel Washington’s footsteps – and is sending a clear signal. What is particularly important to Queen Latifah about her leading role in the new series “The Equalizer”, she revealed to t-online.

It was only a few weeks ago that Queen Latifah became honored for her life’s work at the BET Awards. The musician and actress, whose real name is Dana Owens, has been campaigning for the LGBTQ community as an openly homosexual woman for years and, as a prominent voice, also advocates women’s rights and against racism.

“We have to show how strong and how magical we are”

With her new role she is also setting an example: In the US series “The Equalizer”, which can be seen on demand from today on Mondays at 8:15 pm on Sky One as well as on the Sky Ticket streaming service and via Sky Q, Not only does Queen Latifah become an advocate of the oppressed, she is also the first woman to embody the iconic character.

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall in the new series “The Equalizer”, which can now be seen every Monday on Sky. (Source: Barbara Nitke / CBS / Universal Television)









From 1985 to 1989 the Briton Edward Woodward gave the “equalizer”. As Robert McCall, he campaigned for the weak in four seasons. In 2014 and 2018, Denzel Washington followed in Woodward’s footsteps on two cinema adventures. Now Queen Latifah takes on the lead role as Robyn McCall.

It is still something special to “see a black leading actress once a week in an action series on TV”, Queen Latifah clarifies in an interview with t-online and emphasizes: “But that should only be the beginning – because we should actually like it See a lot more. Black women have made an effort for years to be allowed to play at the front. Unfortunately, we rarely get support from outside. All the more we have to show how much perseverance we have, how strong and how magical we are The world must finally see what life is like for us as black women. I am sure that it will be a very special experience for the audience! ”

“I had to really make physical contact”

Because tough action is not to be missed, promises the actress. “I love all of the action scenes I got to do on the show. I had to be in physical contact – but the real action scenes where I do tricks are done by stunt women. I might have been in my twenties homemade, but definitely not at 51! “, she laughs.

Queen Latifah started her career as a musician, in 1989 she released her debut album “All Hail the Queen”. Four years later she achieved gold status for the first time in the USA with her third album “Black Reign”. She has also worked as an actress since the 1990s. For her role in the musical “Chicago” she was nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actress in 2003.