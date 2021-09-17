Test your knowledge of Robert Downey Jr.

Today there are of us at the same time a knowledge test and a film recommendation to Marvel’s figurehead Robert Downey Jr .. At prime time today, the actor can be seen on Kabel Eins in one of his perhaps best roles and one of the funniest detective thrillers of the 2000s: Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Exactly the excuse we were looking for to put your knowledge of Robert Downey Jr. to the test.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang and more with Robert Downey Jr .: How much do you know?

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang bridges two of Robert Downey Jr.’s best-known roles. Long before Sherlock Holmes, he showed here that he was a born detective. He was also directed by Shane Black, many years before becoming Iron Man and eventually making Iron Man 3 under the same director.

You have to recognize these and many more parallels from Robert Downey Jr.’s career when you want to pass our quiz with top marks. We want to know what he celebrated his great success with, which famous screen partners he played with and what his musical talent is like. If you think that nobody can fool you here, please click here and put your knowledge to the test:









For those who want to help their memories up and do some homework beforehand, we have a helpful list of the funniest films with Robert Downey Jr. to offer.

If you are more of a fan of trivia knowledge and fun little anecdotes, you can also learn how Robert Downey Jr.’s love of food influenced the first Avengers film. If you also want to help, the Trivia sections of our movie pages Filling with colorful and curious things can help us at any time:

Since this year you have the opportunity to create Trivia at Moviepilot and thus actively help shape the site. If you know curious, exciting or totally useless facts about films, then let our community share your knowledge. Here you can find out everything about the function.

If you really feel like seeing Robert Downey Jr. in top form, you should be kissed Kiss bang bang Once again recommended with all enthusiasm: the detective drama is on Tonight at 8:15 p.m. on Kabel Eins. We hope you enjoy watching.

