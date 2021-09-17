Supply and Demand – Bitcoin is now worth “at least” $ 39,000

Bitcoin (BTC) has a minimum value of $ 39,000, at least when it comes to two of the most powerful metrics in the industry.

So the crypto analyst William Clemente had yesterday Thursday initially on the “Illiquid Supply” referencedwhose price chart paints a very optimistic picture for the further development of BTC.

The ground rises and rises

Since the paid-in Bitcoin on the crypto exchanges is currently decreasing and large institutional investors have the prospect of further purchases in the coming weeks, a combination of dwindling supply and increasing demand should soon ensure higher prices again.

As Cointelegraph had reported, long-term investors currently hold as large a part of the available supply of BTC as it was last in October 2020, which means that the tradable supply is as low as seldom.

This “illiquid supply” is in turn linked to the much-cited Stock-To-Flow (S2F) calculation model in order to calculate a new minimum target for BTC / USD.

As Clemente explains, this results in “a floor for the price development based on the shortage in real time”.

The corresponding chart (see below) sets a minimum price target of $ 39,000 for this week, which is in line with other technical indicators that see strong support for the market-leading cryptocurrency here.









Bitcoin illiquid supply. Source: William Clemente / Twitter

Bloomberg supports the six-digit range

The actual stock-to-flow model is meanwhile even more optimistic, because it envisages a “worst case” of 135,000 US dollars by the end of the year.

However, this “wild thesis” is also used by Bloomberg Intelligence supported, because the analysts of the renowned finance portal believe a jump to 100,000 US dollars by the end of 2021 is conceivable.

“Both the past and the interaction of dwindling supply and increased interest from the mainstream give hope for a considerable soaring by the end of 2021, whereby we see potential of up to 100,000 US dollars,” said chief analyst Mike McGlone on Twitter.

Bitcoin supply development and Bitcoin price in comparison. Source: Mike McGlone / Twitter

McGlone adds that at least five metrics point to the six-digit range. Bitcoin hasn’t left the five-digit range for a year.