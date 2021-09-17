Friday, September 17, 2021
Small country, big brands: On and Sportradar continue their successes

By Sonia Gupta
    Two Swiss companies are writing economic history in the USA these weeks: The IPOs of On …

    … and sports radar in New York are making headlines around the world. Michael Jordan (58, 2nd from left) is an investor in the Danten supplier from St. Gallen.

    Roger Federer (40) is a brand ambassador for the Schoggi Group.

    George Clooney (60) does the same for Nespresso.

Two Swiss companies are writing economic history in the USA this week: The IPOs of On and Sportradar in New York are making headlines around the world. The running shoe company goes off like a rocket, the sports data provider begins the new era more leisurely.

Exciting: basketball legend Michael Jordan (58) is now an investor in Sportradar and, as a superstar, turned Nike sports shoes into a global brand from the mid-1980s. Just like On, thanks to brand ambassador and investor Roger Federer (40), gained worldwide fame even before the IPO.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
