Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One: Annotated Gameplay Video Released

Frogwares has announced the release date for “Sherlock Holmes Chapter One” in a new trailer. The young Holmes infiltrates the upper class Cordonas, and as one would have expected otherwise, the decadent elite not only enjoy tea and pastries.

The developer has also published an extensively commented gameplay video that explains the game’s new features. The video reveals what the Holmes family estate looks like, how the combat system works, and what level of difficulty settings are possible.









In addition, “Sherlock Holmes Chapter One” can now be pre-ordered on PlayStation, Steam and GOG as well as in the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store.

All pre-orderers receive the Victorian Starter Package, which includes: the “Giant of the Skies” bonus case, the unique “Private Detective” and “Victorian Vampire” outfits, 500 Mangir (in-game currency for purchases from retailers) and a free version of “Sherlock Holmes Crimes and Punishments ”for the platform on which“ Chapter One ”was ordered.

A deluxe edition has also been announced. It contains the standard version of the game and a Season Pass with new cases: “Angels and Devils” (available on the day of publication), a series of cases related to Mycroft Holmes and a series of cases in which Sherlock has a mysterious adversary named “M. “Gets to do. Further content will be announced at a later date.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One pre-order

The standard version of the game costs € 44.99, the deluxe edition € 59.99. All Season Pass content will be available for purchase separately.