Selena Gomez: We need this accessory in spring

Of the spring makes you want to colour – A new bag trend fits perfectly with this. The sun can be seen more and more often and the temperatures are slowly but surely climbing higher. And what shines more beautifully in the sunshine than handbags in bright colors?

Selena Gomez shows: This trendy bag from the singer is an eye-catcher

Selena Gomez was recently in New York and carried a “Louis Vuitton” leather handbag in eye-catching green for the occasion. As a contrast, the rest of the outfit was the singer kept completely in black – what a play with colors! An intense to poisonous green is fashionable in the pioneering position and is currently being presented by many fashion stars and influencers. No matter whether as a filigree stiletto, belt or just Trend bag: You definitely can’t go wrong with green this season.

However, the color accent as a handbag is certainly most suitable for everyday use. Depending on your mood, it can be worn with almost any outfit: there isn’t too much in this case. But things are not all green bag trendy, other bright colors are also eye-catching. Whether red, yellow or orange: the main thing is not boring.

This color trend puts you in a really good mood and finally provides variety again. You don’t have to pay a visit to the designer store like Selena Gomez: You can find colorful handbags almost everywhere at the moment. And then whatever you like is allowed: you can combine them à la Selena with the all-black look, but they also go well with jeans and a T-shirt or combined with a chic blazer look.

Trendy bags in bright colors à la Sekena Gomez for after-shopping

Anyone who has now got a taste for it doesn’t have to look far. We have some handbags for you in the hottest trend colors:

Buy now: green baguette bag with double handle from Mango, around 20 euros

Shop here: shoulder bag with a ruffled design and ruffled strap in yellow by Asos, around 25 euros







Shop now: Mini leather bag in pink from By Far via luisaviaroma.com

Buy here: yellow handbag from Abro via breuninger.com, around 280 euros

