Selena Gomez fans escalate: They make Hailey Bieber howl!

Hailey Bieber devastated

It was the event of the year. Last Monday, September 13, 2021, the MET Gala in New York instead of. Seeing and being seen was the motto of the stars after long corona restrictions (which of course still exist, weakened). Fashionable and stylish eye candy, but also some weird beauty looks were at the start. Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber were also guests at the pompous event. Hailey was about to burst into tears at the event and needed to be cheered up … But what exactly happened?

The drama goes into the next round

The reason for this is that Fans from Selena Gomez or every fan who is not a fan of Hailey! Even though Justin and Hailey since the year 2018 married some fans don’t stop terrorizing Justin’s wife. They keep comparing Hailey to Selena. (Selena and Justin had a 10 year on-off relationship.) They say she’ll never be YOU, that Justin still love Selena and Hailey was just the replacement. There’s a lot more I’ve had to listen to to Hailey, but yesterday at the MET gala the fans went one step further. as Justin and Hailey Bieber Standing on the red carpet for photos, they all screamed “SELENA, SELENA, SELENA” over and over again. Hailey then turns a little away from the people and wipes her eye … Justin responded immediately, comforting her and Hailey immediately got her huge sunglasses from her stylist. Hailey covered her eyes from the hundreds of paparazzi and everyone around her. By the way, Selena was not at the event on Monday evening. So you can rule out that Sel was around and that the fans screamed the singer’s name because of it. This was (apparently) only there to unsettle Hailey and get her down. Will the Justin Hailey Selena drama ever end ?! 😫