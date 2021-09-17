Schramberger crypto queen: Kate Winslet plays fake in Hollywood movie! the main role – Schramberg & surroundings

Will Kate Winslet come to Schramberg to film on location? Nothing is impossible in the Ruja Ignatova affair. Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson / EPA / dpa





Story of dr. Ruja Ignatova offers material for Hollywood. Oscar winner in the role of cheated investor.

Schramberg – She once languished with Leonardo DiCaprio in the mega blockbuster “Titanic” (“My heart will go on”). Now Kate Winslet plays the leading role in the film about Dr. Ruja Ignatova – allegedly the greatest fraudster of all time.







The numbers fluctuate between four and 17 billion dollars, which Ruja Ignatova and her brother Konstantin Ignatov, who was arrested in the USA, pulled out of their pockets from gullible investors with their cryptocurrency OneCoin.









These sums, the displayed luxury and penthouse apartments in exclusive locations in world metropolises, including safes with millions of dollars in cash – that offers a perfect story for a Hollywood film, as the industry magazine “Deadline” now reports.

That’s what screenwriter Scott Z. Burns thought, too, who wrote a strip about the entire process with the appropriate title “Fake!” intended. For the lead role he engaged Oscar winner Kate Winslet, with whom he had already worked successfully on the political drama “The Report” – which is about the torture methods used by the CIA after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The script is based on a book by Douglas Thompson and Jen McAdam. The latter wasted $ 300,000 even with OneCoin. She will also be the producer on the film. Kate Winslet will play Jen McAdam and show how she found out about the hoax.

Brother likes to be a guest at the Fasnet









There were people who sold their homes and land or went into debt to buy OneCoin. Farmers from Uganda even sold goats and exchanged the money for the crypto currency.

When the strip will appear in the cinemas is still open, as the project is still in its infancy. Will it then also be shot on locations from Ruja Ignatova’s youth? After all, she once lived with her family on Marktstrasse and attended grammar school in Schramberg with advanced courses in German and biology. But she has not been seen in Schramberg for many years – in contrast to her brother, who was still happy to be a guest at the Schramberg Fasnet until his arrest.

Former classmates attest to a somewhat depraved character. No one wanted to entrust her with secrets, especially since she liked to play people off against each other. She is described as rather reserved in her Schramberg years. It’s hard to believe when you see videos where Ruja Ignatova stands in front of thousands in London’s Wembley Arena and describes the supposed advantages of her crypto currency in bright colors – although everything was just lies and deceit. “This Girl is on Fire” was the appropriate running-in music. She wore a dazzling dress that is probably in the price range between a mid-range car and a semi-detached house.

“She was good, hard-working and ambitious in almost all school subjects,” said classmates. However, the later “Cryptoqueen” was more of a loner back then. But no one had given her credit for such a turn, as has now become public with this mega-fraud.

I enjoyed driving in a Rolls Royce

In the Schramberger Abitur newspaper she described herself as follows: “Maybe I enjoyed bullying certain classmates. I was never averse to spreading the latest and funniest stories”. In addition, the car was never her friend, but she prefers to be driven anyway. She was happy to do that later – preferably with bodies from the Rolls Royce brand.

“On study trips I only ate pizza and Baileys, but I survived,” she said in her self-description. Whether she is still alive today, however, is completely open. In any case, institutions like the CIA, FBI, federal prosecutor’s office and even the “Hells Angels” hunt down Ruja Ignatova. Since 2017 she has disappeared without a trace.



