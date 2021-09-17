“Savage x Fenty”: Rihanna launches first menswear collection

Rihanna and her lingerie label “Savage x Fenty” are breaking new ground. With the launch of their lingerie collection in 2020, a men’s line for loungewear and underwear is also coming onto the market for the first time. The items will be presented in the course of the “Savage x Fenty Vol. 2” show, which will be available for streaming on Prime Video on October 2, 2020. The model and brand ambassador for the Capsule Collection is Christian Combs, son of rapper Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy. (Also Read: Do You Know David Beckham’s Favorite Label? These Are His Best Looks)

Capsule Collection “Savage x Fenty” – gender-neutral underwear for every day

While the women’s lingerie from “Savage x Fenty” always has a wicked touch and attracts attention with special materials and colors such as mesh fabrics and neon nuances, the pieces in the men’s collection should be designed much more practical and discreet.

The satin pajamas with a large monogram print will be available for around 60 euros in the “Savage x Fenty” shop.





Savage x Fenty

Rihanna and Combs worked closely on the 11 creations to create underwear that was gender neutral and versatile enough for everyday use. The collection includes woven boxer shorts and swim trunks in royal blue, red, black and white as well as oversize pajamas made of satin with an XL monogram print.

“I wanted to create menswear styles that everyone could wear. And after Christian did such a great job as a model at the 2019 Fashion Show, I knew we had to have him as an employee,” explains Rihanna. And model and testimonial Christian Combs is also proud to be involved in the collection: “I am honored to work with a diverse talent like Rihanna, who stands for diversity in all of her Fenty brands.” (Also interesting: underwear for men – we give tips for the best style “down under”)

Capsule Collection launch event and prizes

As was the case with the very first show of “Savage x Fenty” in 2019, the presentation of the new lingerie collection by a cast of various models will be combined with a musical spectacle in which artists such as Rosalía and Travis Scott perform, as well as models such as Bella Hadid and Cara Delevingne will be present.

The “Savage x Fenty” menswear pieces cost between 12 and 60 euros and will be available from October 2nd, 2020 on the “Savage x Fenty” website.