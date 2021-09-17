“Rocky” classic comes to the cinema in a new version – also in Germany? · KINO.de

In the summer of 2020, Sylvester Stallone announced a director’s cut of “Rocky IV”. Now the revised version should come to the cinema soon.

Rocky 4 – The fight of the century

The famous “Rocky” works are among the most iconic films of all. But which part is the best of the entire saga? The first “Rocky” film will not be forgotten and laid the foundation for the boxing legend, but many also favor “Rocky IV”, which definitely set the climax in the history of the boxer.

You can stream the original “Rocky IV” film on Amazon Prime Video

Sylvester Stallone had therefore decided to re-release the legendary battle of the century between Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) and Rocky in a director’s cut. Now Stallone is back and announces with a new poster that the revised version will be on November 11, 2021 to start in US cinemas and the new title “Rocky vs Drago “ reads:

“Starts in cinemas on November 11th! Big screen and 4K … I’m so proud of all of the technicians who did a great job bringing this movie and battle back to life in amazing ways! Thanks.”

Sylvester Stallone was seriously injured while filming “Rocky IV” like you guys Video reveals:









kino.de News – First trailer for Hawkeye

What changes are in the Director’s Cut version?

Originally, Sylvester Stallone wanted to publish “Rocky vs Drago” in August 2020, but the plans did not come to fruition due to the corona virus. With the current more relaxed situation, however, there is now a better option. It is currently not known whether the new version of the film will also be released in Germany, but nothing should really speak against it. Due to the corona situation, it is possible that there will be even more scrutiny to see whether such a step pays off financially.

What the final Director’s Cut of “Rocky IV” looks like is of course the big question that fans ask themselves. Silvester Stallone had previously noted that the bizarre robot scene with Paulie will no longer be included in the new version (via Cinemablend). If you forgot the scene, you can watch it here:

In addition, Apollo Creed’s death struggle with Ivan Drago should get more attention, but the new version also provides more background story to the Soviet boxer.

Otherwise, the “Rocky” franchise has a lot to do. For one, we have the “Creed” films, in which Sylvester Stallone no longer played the main role, but Michael B. Jordan (Adonis Creed) was seen as the protagonist. Meanwhile, “Creed 3” is said to be on the way, in which Jordan will also work as a director.

In addition, “Rocky 7” is expected to appear, as Stallone himself confirmed. There the old warrior is supposed to act as the protagonist again and write the script for the filming himself. It is not known when the promising project will reach boxing fans.

These action classics are not without either. But how well do you know your way around the films? Check it out here:

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.