Robert Downey Jr .: Iron Man lives in an old windmill

1 / 23 Actor Robert Downey Junior (54) and his wife Susan wanted a vacation home in the Hamptons that was anything but boring, and they hired interior designer Joe Nahem to find it. He found what he was looking for and bought the prominent couple a windmill from the late 19th century. Screenshot «Architectural Digest» Downey Junior is usually pretty closed off about his personal life. But he made an exception for “Architectural Digest” and showed his holiday home with his wife Susan. Screenshot «Architectural Digest» Right at the beginning, Susan presents her favorite object in the garden: a pinwheel with a zombie look. Screenshot «Architectural Digest»

It is not easy for anyone who works with the acting superstar Robert Downey Junior (54). Interior designer Joe Nahem can tell you a thing or two about that. He was commissioned to look for a vacation home in the Hamptons for the Downey family. «It should be something that has not been seen a thousand times. And by no means boring, ”said the“ Iron Man ”actor, describing his wishes.

Joe Nahem went on a search and soon found the dream house: a windmill from the late 19th century that was originally built by a wealthy family as a playhouse for their children. Robert Downey Junior was happy – so far, so good.

Stress, stress, stress

But now the work for the interior designer was just beginning. Downey Junior wanted to celebrate Christmas at the windmill two months after buying it. “So we had to whip the whole house up in such a short time and completely furnish the whole mill, from the towel to the bed sheet,” says Joe Nahem about “Architectural Digest” (AD).

The designer achieved the impossible and the discerning customer was happy – at least almost. After Christmas was celebrated, Nahem was allowed to do it again and completely renovate the whole windmill again – only this time he had more time. “Fortunately, Robert is always on the move,” quotes AD Joe Nahem.

All’s well that ends well!

The work was worth it. In the video from AD, Robert Downey Junior and his wife Susan happily show their successful holiday home. The actor was so satisfied with the work of the designer that he wrote the preface for Nahem’s book “The Design Vision of Joe Nahem” as a thank you.

Robert Downey Junior shows AD his vacation home in the Hamptons