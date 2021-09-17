Robert De Niro: finally give him good roles again!

Late-born cinema fans with no interest in film history could easily get the idea that Robert De Niro only shoots (sub) average comedies like “You never stop learning”, “Last Vegas” or “The Big Wedding”, in which he is either charged or remains pale. Only in 2019 was he able to score again as an aging mafiosi in “The Irishman”. But in 2020 he hit the same road again with “Always Trouble with Grandpa”. The new title “Killers of the Flower Moon”, which will probably be released in 2022, gives hope.

Like his big actor studio rival Al Pacino, Robert De Niro has not really made the leap into the new millennium. He did not accept – or was not offered – worthy age roles such as those played by Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman or Robert Duvall.