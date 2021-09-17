Ripple (XRP) with new payment methods to Africa and Latin America – Block-Builders.de





Together with the financial service providers Paydek and Local Payment, Ripple has started XRP corridors in and to Africa and Latin America. This should make international transactions faster and cheaper.

Aside from the smoldering legal proceedings in the USA because of XRP, Ripple has news of success from other continents to report. In a blog post, Ripple explains how its partner Paydek is expanding its business in Africa and Latin America, relying on XRP. With XRP as the bridge currency and Ripple Net as the network, cross-border money transfers can be processed much faster and at lower fees than with conventional methods.

Ripple with Paydek in Africa

Paydek focuses in its services on customers with whom orders are awarded internationally. Freelancers can be paid quickly and reliably through Paydek, emphasizes Ripple. Paydek now wants to support nine local currencies in Africa, namely the West African CFA franc, the Central African XAF, the Sierra Leonean leone, the Kenyan shilling, the Rwandan franc, the Tanzanian shilling, the Cedi in Ghana, the Uganda- Shilling and the South African rand. Employers from the USA or Europe can conveniently submit their payments in euros or US dollars, for example, which then go to local banks in Africa via Paydek and are credited there in local currencies. XRP is used here as a bridge currency, which enables transfers in real time, minimizes the workload and thus ensures low fees.

Paydek and Local Payment with Ripple in Latin America

For a corresponding XRP corridor towards Latin America, Paydek is cooperating with Local Payment, a service provider that is strongly represented there. It supports four local currencies, the Mexican peso, the Argentine peso, the Chilean peso and the Uruguayan peso. A Paydek spokesman called the expansion into Latin America and Africa with the help of XRP a “milestone”. Ripple estimates that the global market for freelancers and digital nomads will increase to a volume of 455 billion in the next two years. But classic payment methods are not prepared for the associated tasks.









Anyone who actually tries to make payments to or receive payments from exotic countries from the euro zone knows about the difficulties. Bad exchange rates, high fees and waiting times of several days are still normal in such cases. This is where Ripple really shows its strengths with XRP when local partners are well established.

Conclusion: Ripple with XRP offensive in Africa and Latin America

Ripple regularly reports international collaborations, but it usually remains opaque which volumes actually flow through XRP corridors. So the plan to gain a foothold with Paydek and Local Payment in Africa and Latin America through XRP sounds theoretically plausible. Therefore, the overriding question is still whether these offers will actually be accepted and whether Ripple (XRP) can occupy markets in its original concept.

If you don’t have Bitcoins or Ripple (XRP) yet, you can buy them here: