Revolut pays in Bitcoin for new WeWork office space

Fintech company Revolut is the first WeWork member company to sign for its newest workplace in cryptocurrency.

Revolut uses Bitcoin to pay for its Texas office with flexible office provider WeWork. Revolut’s largest-ever US space, located at 6900 Dallas Parkway, will be the linchpin of Revolut’s American expansion efforts, according to a press release on Thursday.

In its statement, WeWork said that Revolut’s decision to use cryptocurrency “shows the trust in blockchain as well as the broader potential of cryptocurrency”.

In April, WeWork announced that it would give its members the option to pay their fees with cryptocurrencies and rent desks, accepting Bitcoin, Ether, USD Coin and Paxos, among others. WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani said at the time:

“As our membership base in the fintech sector continues to grow, so too will our ability to adapt to their needs and serve a new economy. It only makes sense for us to expand the optionality we offer by adding cryptocurrency as an accepted means of payment for our members. “









Rhebecka D’Silva, Revolut’s global head of real estate, said the startup aims to “push the boundaries of innovation,” which makes WeWork a good partner as Revolut continues to expand in the US and worldwide.

Most of Revolut’s 2,000+ employees have the option to split their working hours between home and office. To promote this initiative, Revolut launched its RevLabs real estate concept to convert all of its offices into collaborative work environments. Revolut has WeWork offices in Berlin, Dallas, Dublin, Melbourne, Moscow, Singapore and New York.

The fintech company has been trading cryptocurrencies since 2017, but did not enable its customers to transfer Bitcoin from the app to personal wallets until May of this year. The company also quickly added tokens as part of a plan to expand its crypto operations.

Image @ Depositphotos