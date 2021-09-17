Queen Elizabeth: Monarch loses Barbados – and Rihanna should inherit her

Queen Elizabeth seems to have to part with the title of “Head of State of Barbados”. The island wants to become independent. In the meantime there are even voices that have a famous successor in mind for Her Majesty.

Queen Elizabeth, 94, is probably not “amused” about this: The Governor General of Barbados, Sandra Mason, 71, recently announced at the reading of the speech from the throne that it was time to “leave our colonial past behind”. Associated with this is a replacement of the Queen as head of state.

Queen Elizabeth is no longer supposed to be the head of state of Barbados



Barbados has been independent from Great Britain since 1966. However, the island is still one of the 15 former British-ruled countries in which the Queen is the official head of state, but can be represented by a governor-general. “The people of Barbados want a head of state from Barbados,” argued Mason now. Therefore it is “the next logical step” to declare Barbados an independent republic. On November 30, 2021, the island state’s 55th anniversary of independence, the time has come.

Pop star Rihanna is supposed to inherit the Queen



Robyn Rihanna Fenty grew up in Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados. As a teenager she was discovered by an American record producer and from then on she wrote music history. In 2018 the singer will be named “Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary” for Barbados. February 21 is even the official “Rihanna Day”. To this day, Rihanna has close ties to the island nation. The multiple Grammy winner travels to Her homeland, visiting friends and family. One of these stays is crowned with an encounter with Prince Harry, 36, who together with Rihanna raised awareness of the issue of HIV in 2016.









Rihanna and Prince Harry with volunteers at the Barbados National HIV / AIDS Commission ‘Man Aware’ event on December 1, 2016 in Bridgetown. © Getty Images

The 32-year-old is THE figurehead for the Barbadosians and, according to the will of her admirers, should like to hold the scepter in her hand and replace Queen Elizabeth. “Rihanna is our new queen”, writes a user. “Replace her with Rihanna, you cowards,” asks an impatient fan. Another supporter has already put the crown on Rihanna and is certain: “Barbados already has a queen and her name is Rihanna”.





British government is keeping a low profile



What does Queen Elizabeth say about the plans? A spokesman for Buckingham Palace was quoted by the BBC as saying: “This is a matter for the government and the people of Barbados”.

