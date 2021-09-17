Pop debut of Steven Spielberg’s talented daughter

Berlin. Her father is Steven Spielberg, one of the most famous cinema directors in the world, and her mother is the famous actress Kate Capshaw (“Indiana Jones”). Nevertheless, Sasha Spielberg does not even think of using the family name as a naturally inexpensive ticket to the world of pop music. The 30-year-old American is now releasing her debut album under a pretty, but somehow meaningless alias – as Buzzy Lee.

Before that, the singer had already set her first fragrance brands in several indie projects, for example with her brother Theo as Brother / Sister and Wardell as well as in the duo Just Friends with the electro artist Nicolás Jaar, “my best friend”. After the Buzzy Lee mini album “Facepaint” (2018), the first full-fledged studio record “Spoiled Love” should bring the breakthrough. And in fact, the nine songs orchestrated sensitively by Jaar are all worthy of advance praise.









“A rebel” in the Spielberg family

Many piano and keyboard sounds can be heard, over which Sasha Spielberg’s voice, which is reminiscent of Kate Bush, Tori Amos or Fiona Apple, comes into its own. In some arrangements you can hear that the singer paid attention to film music as a young daughter of Hollywood greats. She was “always drawn to the soundtracks, but my dad loved it too,” she said recently.

In the Spielberg family, however, she was at times “a rebel” with her predilection for the Spice Girls, the Backstreet Boys and Christina Aguilera. “As I got older, I discovered Joni Mitchell and Led Zeppelin.” The film “Almost Famous” about rock music from the 70s aroused the desire to appear in a band.

It is strange that after several years of music career there is now talk of a debut as Buzzy Lee, says the Los Angeles-based artist, who has also appeared in several Spielberg films. “But it’s so personal that it has the energy of a first album.” The tracks on “Spoiled Love” should result in a cohesive collection of songs in the style of a Carole King. Even if Sasha Spielberg does not claim papa protection – she has no shortage of great songwriter pop role models.