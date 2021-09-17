Perhaps one of the toughest films in recent years – wmn

8:15 p.m. is prime time, especially for the country’s television programs. Today on TV comes on the transmitter Pro7 a particularly good movie that you must have seen. From action and feeling to socio-political and historical topics, everything is included, not to mention the star cast. You can find out which film it is here.

Today on TV: Pro7 brings Django Unchained

“Blood, lead and brilliant dialogues: masterful.” TV Movie the blockbuster Django Unchained, which will be broadcast on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 8:15 pm on the private broadcaster Pro7 runs. The film with Leonardo Dicaprio, Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, which was released in 2012, still casts a spell over the audience today. With the great music, the backdrop around the Wild West and the sometimes very hard but startling images, the film by mega director Quentin Tarantino is a real must-see.

The film lasts 215 minutes and is made by Pro7 Indeed shown in a four-minute shortened version. The uncut version of the film is probably only suitable for an audience that gathers around the television after 10 p.m. Because even if the film is very impressive and, above all, important, the realistic and historically correct scenes are sometimes very harsh and brutal. Just as it should be in a Tarantino film.









That’s what Django Unchained is all about

The story revolves around the German doctor Dr. Schultz (Christoph Waltz), who as a dentist in the Wild West no longer pulls teeth, but has entered the bounty hunter business. To bring down the Brittle brothers, he frees the slave Django (Jamie Foxx), who knows the gangsters well and Dr. Schultz can lead to them in this way. And Django is very happy to do it, because he still has a bill with the Brittle brothers: You kidnapped his wife Broomhilda.

So Django and Schultz go on a journey together to bring down the two brothers and at the same time to save Broomhilda. But this is as a slave in the ‘possession’ of the unscrupulous plantation owner Calvin Candie (Leonardo Dicaprio).

A visually stunning and historical must-see

So if you have nothing to do tonight, then you should Django Unchained definitely watch it on TV. The action-packed and exciting film shows unadorned the condition in which some people had to live as possessions back then and how much you can grow beyond yourself for your loved ones and go beyond limits. The music of the film brings the Western vibe and the dangers connected with it even closer. A real masterpiece of our time!

